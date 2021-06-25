Sports
Zhang becomes first Chinese man to qualify for Wimbledon in Open era
- Wu Di (2013, 2014, 2016), Zhang Ze (2014, 2015) and Li Zhe (2019) have all played at the Australian Open.
25 Jun 2021
Zhang Zhizhen will be the first Chinese man in the Open era to play in the main draw at Wimbledon next week after the world No. 178 booked his place by defeating Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-0 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(6) in the qualifiers on Thursday.
The 24-year-old is only the fourth Chinese man to play singles in the main draw of a Grand Slam since the Open era began in 1968.
Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in its usual slot this year with the main draw starting on June 28.
