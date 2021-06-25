Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that negotiations on delay in dry-docking of Engro’s LNG terminal are under way and at the same time arrangements are being made to ensure electricity supply during its closure period.

“LNG’s terminal has to be dry-docked twice in 15 years and new vessel will substitute the existing vessel which requires five to six days. First two days LNG is not available but from third day gas starts ramping up,” he stated while talking to media after the Standing Committee on Power.

The Minister further clarified that Engro was scheduled to dry-dock last year but it could not as technicians were unable to come from Qatar due to Covid. Now the deadline for dry docking was June 30, he added.

“We are talking with Engro to find out if the date for dry-docking can be extended and at the same time, Power Division is working on a plan to meet the shortfall from other plants,” he added. The Minister said presently two issues are clubbed: (i) dry-docking at the peak season with Excelerate, a US firm giving the deadline of June 30, 2021 for dry-docking; and (ii) full output is received from Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs due to lower inflows owing to lower temperature in hilly areas. Azhar said shortfall of electricity will be minimized by operating other power plants during the period of dry-docking.

“We will try our best to manage the shortfall with other power plants. Furnace oil shipments for the IPPs are also being scheduled,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021