Rs560bn uplift package to lead Punjab in new era: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that development package worth Rs 560 billion will lead the province in new era of development and progress.

Talking to Assembly members on Thursday, the CM said that budget of new fiscal year has been prepared keeping in mind the preferences and needs of the people.

He said displaying of negative attitude at every occasion from opposition is against the political norms and there is a need to reconsider its non-parliamentary behaviour. It is the advice to the opposition to leave the practice of negative politics. He said that no one will be allowed to create hurdle in the journey of development of province and prosperity of the people.

