ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia prepares to hit metals firms with $2.3bn in export taxes in Aug-Dec

  • Officials say taxes will protect domestic market in Aug to Dec.
  • Moscow to prepare permanent mechanism for metal exports for 2022.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia is preparing new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminium and copper which will cost their producers $2.3 billion between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, its officials told a government meeting on Thursday.

Moscow wants to protect its defence and construction industries from further growth in raw materials costs as prices for metals rise at a global level.

"Our economy is not ready for the kind of avalanche-like shock transfer of global prices to the domestic market that we have seen over the past year," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said.

"The increase in domestic prices for certain metals ranged from 60% to 100%."

Moscow will use the August to December period, while the extra taxes are in place, to prepare a permanent mechanism to "accumulate part of the profits from these superfavourable market conditions", the economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

Taxing ferrous metals such as steel will bring in 114 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), and base metals such as nickel and aluminium 50 billion roubles, Belousov said, adding that that represents 20%-25% of the "excessive income" firms will get from a favourable market.

He said he believed the size of metals exports from Russia would remain unaffected by the tax.

The expected tax take is above Belousov's previous estimate. He said in May that Russian metals producers could face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles in additional tax to the government for what he termed 'screwing the state'.

Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest producer of refined nickel, and Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as well as the main steel producers did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Aluminium prices export taxes global commodity prices metal exports

Russia prepares to hit metals firms with $2.3bn in export taxes in Aug-Dec

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

Global institution like WHO should decide on vaccine acceptability: Asad Umar

Pakistan's nuclear institution, scientists win awards at IAEA

Cherat Cement approves Rs34b greenfield plant in KP

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters