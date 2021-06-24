ANL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.6%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
AVN 97.21 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.52%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
BYCO 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 124.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.79%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 81.81 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
HUMNL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
JSCL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
MLCF 47.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.39%)
PRL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
SILK 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.67%)
SNGP 48.08 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.28%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.52%)
WTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
BR100 5,264 Increased By ▲ 33.75 (0.65%)
BR30 27,425 Increased By ▲ 189.85 (0.7%)
KSE100 48,073 Increased By ▲ 172.31 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,348 Increased By ▲ 88.35 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand little changed at open, tracking dollar

  • The rand traded at 14.2250 against the dollar, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was little changed early on Thursday, tracking the dollar which lolled below an 11-week high amid conflicting signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0718 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2250 against the dollar, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

"The rand remains range-bound as we open this morning in line with yesterday's close," said Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE. "For now, we can expect the rand to mostly track the dollar."

The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures. But it was a touch weaker on Thursday against a basket of major currencies .

Statistics South Africa will release producer price index figures around 0930 GMT, giving further clues about inflationary pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Data on Wednesday showed consumer inflation hit a 30-month high in May, but economists are not predicting the South African Reserve Bank will raise interest rates any time soon.

South African government bonds were also barely changed early on Thursday, as the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument rose 0.5 basis points to 8.955%.

rand

South African rand little changed at open, tracking dollar

ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process

Taliban takeover of Afganistan not inevitable: US experts

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters