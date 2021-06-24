AirSial launches Islamabad to Quetta service

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday inaugurated AirSial Airline services from Islamabad to Quetta here at Islamabad Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked that initiation of private domestic airline service from Islamabad to Quetta would connect Balochistan to other parts of the country, said a press release. He also stated that easy access to Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects would capitalize the opportunities of growth and investment in province. He said that the successful operation of domestic AirSial Airline Services for Six cities especially for Quetta would bring ease and comfortable traveling to people of Balochistan.

While mentioning the problems faced by people of Balochistan, he remarked that present government is making all out efforts to resolve the issues faced by people of Balochistan.