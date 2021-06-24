NBP to hold Khuli Kutchehri today

LAHORE: In line with the directives of Prime Minister Office, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will hold 5th Khuli Kutchehri (open court) on Thursday (today).

The bank management has advised its customers that the event would take place from 3PM to 5PM. They can call at the prescribed telephone lines for getting their complaints notified to Arif Usmani, President NBP.

