Nasla Tower: owner appeals to CJP to revisit demolition verdict

KARACHI: Nasla Tower owner Abu Bakr appeals CJP to revisit demolition verdict of Nasla Tower. Speaking to a ...
INP 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Nasla Tower owner Abu Bakr appeals CJP to revisit demolition verdict of Nasla Tower.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he regretted that several families are sitting out in the open following demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi on the Supreme Court (SC) orders. Abu Bakr, owner of the tower, has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad to look into the matter.

He said that he had obtained no objection certificates (NOCs) from all concerned departments.

Abu Bakr said he was going to file a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC). “People are worried as they have been rendered homeless. We must be listened to,” he appealed.

Abu Bakr said he had all the documents with him of the purchase of the land.

Informing that the land was allotted by Sindhi Muslim Society in 1958, he was of the view that the party which had allotted the land should also be summoned by the court. “Why do the courts not summon Sindhi Muslim Society office-bearers?” he questioned.

Nasla Tower owner reiterated that flats were booked after obtaining NOCs from relevant departments. “This is not encroachment,” he said, and added, “In fact, this is an allotment by the Sindhi Muslim Society.”

“Both Society office-bearers and KMC officials should be summoned by the courts,” he demanded.

Abu Bakr said it took four years to build Nasla Tower. “We were issued the first notice in the holy month of Ramadan. And our lawyers were not listened to,” he complained.

The 11-storey residential building was demolished after the Supreme Court had on June 16 ordered to immediately raze the structure, situated at Sharae Quaideen, to the ground.

The CJP had given the orders following a marathon hearing at the Karachi Registry of the apex court.

Rejecting the pleas of the builder and the residents, the court had declared the building as illegal.

The CJP had said that China cutting is being carried out in such a way in Karachi that people occupied more land than what they possessed.

Justice Ijazul Hassan said that the KMC report showed that some area was used illegally by the Nasla Tower. He said part of building was constructed on the service road. Not only the service road but Shahra-e-Faisal was also gobbled by the building.

Chief Justice Gulzar said that the building had encroached upon the footpath.

Salah-ud-Din, the counsel for Nasla Tower, argued that the building was not constructed on the service road. On this, the CJ asked for the original plan of the tower.

