ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KeepTruckin raises $190m in new funding

24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, has announced that it has raised $190 million in new funding from G2 Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Greenoaks, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, funds managed by BlackRock, and several other leading investors.

The round values KeepTruckin at over $2 billion. The new capital will support KeepTruckin’s strategic priorities by allowing it to continue building innovative AI-powered products, recruiting top-tier talent, and scaling rapidly to meet the needs of businesses that power the physical economy.

Founded by the Pakistani-American Shoaib Makani, KeepTruckin’s 400,000-strong network of connected vehicles is one of the largest in North America.

The company equips customers with cutting-edge hardware and software that leverages the latest advancements in AI and computer vision to solve a broad range of problems for businesses, including video-based driver safety, GPS tracking, ELD compliance, vehicle maintenance and fuel spend management.

“Today, more than 90,000 companies and one million drivers depend on our technology to improve the safety and efficiency of their operations,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin. “Over the past year, our customers have grown their fleets by 21%, and with our Series E funding, we are now well-positioned to grow alongside them by investing in talent and technology to better serve all businesses that power the physical economy.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BlackRock KeepTruckin Index Ventures Greenoaks

KeepTruckin raises $190m in new funding

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.