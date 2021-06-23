ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU deal for N.Ireland 'not sustainable': UK minister

  • "The current position of the protocol is not sustainable," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs in London.
AFP 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: The UK's deal with the EU on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland is not sustainable, a senior British minister said Wednesday, as a "sausage war" simmers between London and Brussels.

The "Northern Ireland Protocol" effectively keeps the territory in the European Union's customs union, and mandates port checks on goods such as chilled meats entering from mainland Britain, angering pro-UK unionists.

"The current position of the protocol is not sustainable," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told MPs in London.

Brussels is angry that London has refused to implement checks on certain goods entering Northern Ireland, instead unilaterally imposing a grace period which it now wants extended.

The protocol "is causing issues for businesses and consumers, citizens in Northern Ireland, and we need to rectify that", Lewis said.

"We do want to get it done. I'm optimistic and confident we will get that done in the period ahead," he added.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported Wednesday that a deal would be reached next week with the EU, allowing an extension on the UK's current grace period for checks on chilled meats, which runs out June 30.

"There's no final decision on this," a Downing Street spokesman responded. "The discussions are ongoing and we're looking to come to a resolution."

EU sources said that Brussels was not averse to an extension, but needed to discuss it in detail with the UK.

Last week, Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said that such a delay on checks would "provide a bit of a breathing space for the current discussions".

Lewis said that London has proposed "very flexible solutions" on disputed issues including pet travel and chilled meats, but "we've had no reciprocity yet".

The protocol was a compromise agreed by both sides as part of Britain's Brexit withdrawal from the EU, to comply with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace pact, which requires no return of border checks with EU member state Ireland.

Discontent over the deal fuelled a week of rioting in April which spread from unionist communities in Northern Ireland into pro-Irish nationalist enclaves, and saw at least 88 police injured.

Amid the tensions, Northern Ireland's pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party was in disarray, naming its third leader in under a month on Tuesday.

EU post Brexit trade Northern Ireland

EU deal for N.Ireland 'not sustainable': UK minister

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

PABC's IPO oversubscribed as hungry investors take price to Rs49

Iran says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Indian delegation has met Afghan Taliban in Doha, claims Qatari official

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters