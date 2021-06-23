ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Copper edges up after Fed chief vows to keep rates low

  • "I suspect for the next few months we'll consolidate sideways. Maybe that will be the mantra of summer - buy the dips, sell the rallies and then reassess how things are evolving going forward."
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday as investors gained confidence after the head of the US central bank vowed to keep interest rates low to boost economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,321 a tonne in official trading. It had dropped 8.6% last week, its biggest weekly fall since March 2020, on fears that US monetary policy would soon tighten.

"After the dramatic falls of last week, this could be a good entry level if you're an investor or a consumer," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

"I suspect for the next few months we'll consolidate sideways. Maybe that will be the mantra of summer - buy the dips, sell the rallies and then reassess how things are evolving going forward."

Bhar said it was positive that prices last week held above $9,000, a technical level marking a long-term uptrend, but a break below that could send prices tumbling by another $1,000.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday assured markets that interest rates would not be raised too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

In China, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2% higher at 68,480 yuan ($10,562.36) a tonne.

The pricing department of China's National Development and Reform Commission and the country's market regulator have sent teams to various Chinese provinces and cities to investigate bulk commodity prices and supplies.

China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's first nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia will have capital expenditure coming in below target, a company official said.

Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said copper supplies need to increase by one million tonnes a year until 2050 to meet expected demand of 60 million tonnes.

LME aluminium shed 0.4% to $2,416 a tonne, zinc gained 0.8% to $2,883.50, nickel rose 0.7% to $17,869, lead added 0.4% to $2,182.50 and tin was down 0.1% at $30,364.

