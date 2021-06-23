ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Palm rises 1pc on signs of growing demand; rising output view weighs

  • MPOA pegs June 1-20 output to rise 15% m/m –traders.
  • Palm advanced on demand-based rally –broker.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended over 1% higher on Wednesday, lifted by signs of improving demand and strength in rival edible oils, but gains were capped by estimates of rising output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 55 ringgit, or 1.62%, at 3,445 ringgit ($828.32) a tonne, having risen more than 4% during the session.

The firmer sentiment comes on the back of robust demand for June shipment and inquiries for July, especially for crude palm oil and olein, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"It is a demand-based rally, and it has got more legs to go up," Paramalingam added.

But palm trimmed some of its gains after the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) estimated production during June 1-20 jumped 15% from the month before, traders said.

The market was also under pressure from Indonesia's announcement on Monday that it would reduce the ceiling rate for its crude palm oil levies from $255 to $175 per tonne, which raised concerns about the potential loss of Malaysia's market share.

"Though the implementation date was not announced, sources are expecting the reduction to be effective by end of the month," Public Investment Bank said in a note.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 2% while its palm oil contract were up 1.5 Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

