Pakistan

PM chairs National Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting

  • Expresses satisfaction over its performance
Aisha Mahmood 23 Jun 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC), while chairing a meeting at the Inter-Services Intelligence Secretariat (ISI) Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by ISI Director-General Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and Heads of Services’ Intelligence Agencies, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

"A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held," the PM Office said in a statement. During the meeting, the PM appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over NICC's performance.

The recently formed NICC serves as a mechanism to coordinate over two dozen intelligence organisations in the country. The formation of this committee aims at clarifying the role of respective agencies, improving their coordination, and optimising their capabilities.

Pakistan ISI National Intelligence Coordination Committee Inter Services Intelligence PM Imran Khan General Faiz Hamid

