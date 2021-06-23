ANL 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
ASC 20.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.56%)
ASL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
AVN 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (5.42%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
DGKC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.57%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.84%)
FCCL 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.01%)
FFL 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.66%)
HASCOL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KAPCO 43.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.34%)
SILK 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-7.69%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
TRG 161.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
UNITY 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.42%)
WTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,234 Decreased By ▼ -7.47 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,246 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.37%)
KSE100 47,914 Decreased By ▼ -73.48 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,281 Decreased By ▼ -43.58 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.
AFP Updated 23 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,566.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.78 percent, or 18.68 points, to 2,427.09.

hong kong Tokyo Stock Exchange asia stock

Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report

Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports

27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi

Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules

Google faces antitrust probe

Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit

Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM

Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters