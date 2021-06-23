Markets
Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.
Updated 23 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,566.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.78 percent, or 18.68 points, to 2,427.09.
At least 3 killed, 17 injured in Lahore blast
Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains
Pakistan receives 2mn doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine
Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking
Members of Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi were trained in US: report
Gas shortage denting Pakistan’s exports
27 FATF points implemented: Qureshi
Wholesale power market: CPPA-G putting finishing touches to rules
Google faces antitrust probe
Karachi IT Park: Ministry to conduct third-party cost audit
Islamabad has no favourites in Afghanistan: PM
Pay & Pension Commission: PM displeased with delay
Read more stories
Comments