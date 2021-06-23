Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to snap two days of losses Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that they will tighten monetary policy any time soon.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79 percent, or 507.31 points, to 28,817.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.81 points, to 3,566.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.78 percent, or 18.68 points, to 2,427.09.