ANL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3%)
ASC 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.51%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
DGKC 125.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.83%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.82%)
HASCOL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
JSCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.59%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.17%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.99%)
PTC 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.29%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.62%)
UNITY 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 5,248 Increased By ▲ 7.12 (0.14%)
BR30 27,389 Increased By ▲ 41.35 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,012 Increased By ▲ 24.73 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,328 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
China's yuan slips after weaker guidance

  • Reaction to the latest Sino-US tensions was largely muted.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan slipped on Wednesday, after the central bank guided the midpoint lower.

Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4621 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4613, and the weakest such level since May 7.

The spot market opened at 6.4729 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4802 at midday, 69 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4912 per dollar.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the US central bank's intent to encourage a "broad and inclusive" recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

Reaction to the latest Sino-US tensions was largely muted.

China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six rivals, was at 91.775 in early Asian trading, off a two-month high of 92.408 reached at the end of last week.

Yen ringgit People's Bank of China Dollar China's yuan

