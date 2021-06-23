ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
Selling pressure grips PSX: BRIndex100 sees downtick

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday remained depressed and closed on a negative note due to selling pressure in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 10.86 points or 0.21 percent to close at 5,241.45 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,272.29 points and an intraday low of 5,238.41 points. Total volumes stood at 542.169 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 112.16 points or 0.41 percent to close at 27,340.87 points with total daily turnover of 344.531 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 25.38 points or 0.05 percent and closed below 48,000 psychological level at 47,987.14 points. Trading activities remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 610.741 million shares as compared to 839.186 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.685 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 6 billion to Rs 8.351 trillion. Out of total 420 active scrips, 236 closed in negative and 162 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Silk Bank was the volume leader with 75.449 million shares however lost Rs 0.06 to close at Rs 2.08 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 3.86, down Rs 0.14 with 48.194 million shares. Unilever Foods and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 790.00 and Rs 48.95 respectively to close at Rs 16,500.00 and Rs 1749.95 while Pak Services and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 68.26 and Rs 31.60 respectively to close at Rs 841.86 and Rs 895.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 1.08 points or 0.01 percent to close at 9,712.24 points with total turnover of 19.950 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 41.61 points or 0.54 percent to close at 7,628.44 points with 21.936 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 21.17 points or 0.23 percent to close at 9,259.31 points with 90.987 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 13.97 points or 0.24 percent to close at 5,750.14 points with 41.477 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,158.19 points, up 1.94 points or 0.05 percent with 25.110 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 3.71 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,438.21 points with 130.663 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market remained depressed trading in a narrow-range between minus 81 points and plus 142 points, closing the session down 25 points. Lack of direction in the market and docile reaction to price triggers (particularly crude oil) has led the market into obscurity.

Selling pressure remained evident in Cement, E&P, O&GMCs, Steel, Technology and Power sectors. Textile sector did see some positive activity with NCL, NML, GATM and ILP showing better price performance.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Textile (up 68 points), Technology (up 18 points), E&P (up 16 points), Food (up 12 points) and Miscellaneous (down 32 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include SYS (up 30 points), KTML (up 21 points), MARI (up 21 points), ANL (up 20 points) and GATM (up 13 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include PSEL (down 34 points), UNITY (down 12 points), DAWH (down 10 points), NBP (down 10 points) and OGDC (down 9 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

