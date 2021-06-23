Harassment case: PM orders strict action against FIA officials over negligence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered strict action against the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over failure to decide on repeated complaints of harassment by a woman.

The prime minister directed the Director General FIA to immediately suspend the involved FIA officials to ensure a transparent inquiry, the Prime Minister’s Office said. He stressed provision of relief to the woman at the earliest, saying that no complaint should be ignored.

The woman had lodged a complaint with Pakistan Citizen Portal against FIA officials, who took no action over her five-time request of harassment during December 16, 2019 to June 13, 2021.

On facing harassment, the woman had quitted her job at a university and approached the FIA. On non-cooperation by the FIA officials, she allegedly made an attempt of suicide.

The PM Office said despite reopening the complaint twice, the FIA failed to fulfil its responsibility.

The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in this regard issued a letter to the DG FIA for an inquiry of the officials concerned.

The inquiry report will be submitted to the prime minister on July 20, the Prime Minister’s Office said.