Russian delegation visits PR’s diesel shed

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

KARACHI: A ten-member Russian delegation from Sinara Transport Machines, STM, visited Pakistan Railways Karachi’s diesel shed, Divisional Superintendent Karachi office. STM is a leading name in Russia’s transport engineering sector for its expertise in building and maintenance of electric and diesel locomotives, said a news release on Tuesday.

Delegation highly admired works and efforts of staff and labour in carrying out routine maintenance and troubleshooting of locomotives. During visit of control room in DS office, members of delegation were inspired from manually controlling and observing the location of passenger and freight trains within the division. The delegation expressed its deep interest in working with PR and offered its services wherever required in rolling stock of Pakistan Railways.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

