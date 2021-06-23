Uber free rides for teachers

ISLAMABAD: Uber, the global ride-hailing platform that seamlessly connects riders with drivers, in an attempt to extend its commitment towards education development, has collaborated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to provide free rides to teachers to and from their respective vaccination centers in Pakistan, said a press release.

Uber is offering 4 free rides for teachers and educational professionals, identified by the Government of Pakistan, traveling to and from one of the dedicated vaccination centers available on the NCOC (National Command and Operation Center) website.

Each ride will have a maximum cap of PKR 300 and this offer will be valid till September 3rd, 2021. Riders will receive a voucher code via their relevant Department of Education, and will be able to redeem the discount on the app by claiming the voucher.

This initiative is a part of Uber's global commitment to provide one million free rides to help fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Teachers are one of the most integral parts of this society and we at Uber would like to facilitate them with safely getting back to their classrooms. We are proud to partner with UNESCO to mobilize the teachers in Pakistan and encourage them to get vaccinated," said Shahid Khan, the new Country Head at Uber Pakistan.-PR

