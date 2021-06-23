ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
332 Sahulat Bazaars planned across Punjab: SACM

Recorder Report 23 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the provincial cabinet has approved the first provincial sports policy 2020, adding that a sports endowment fund is being established for the welfare of sportsmen.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Dr Firdous said the cabinet approved the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act 2021 for better irrigation, drainage services and management of rivers in the province. She said the new Irrigation Act will identify irrigation rights and better management of turn (Varabandi) besides helping in the construction of new dams and ensuring dam safety.

The Special Assistant said the cabinet has approved a subsidized rate of Rs430 for 10kg flour bag through 332 Sahulat bazaars to provide relief to the people. She said that fruits, vegetables, pulses and other items will also be available at low prices in these Sahulat bazaars.

Replying to a question about the procurement of new vehicles for ministers, Dr Firdous said the purchase of new vehicles is banned since the advent of the PTI government, however, it has been decided that new vehicles will be purchased on lease and the concerned department will maintain lease on installments according to its allocated budget as repair and maintenance cost of old vehicles is more than the price of new vehicles.

The SACM said that CM will personally monitor the proper utilization of every department's allocated budget from 1st week of July. She said that Shehbaz Sharif appeared before FIA and gave the impression that he is being victimized but it is strange that the Sharif Family appears before FIA and other institutions as an organized gang. It is a tragedy that the powerful has made the law hostage. This is the change promised by PM Imran Khan that powerful will be brought under the law but this is unbearable to the Sharif family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

