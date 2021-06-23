Tornado kills one near Montreal

MONTREAL: A tornado that tore into a town near Montreal killed one person and injured two others, Canadian authorities said. After an "extreme weather phenomenon in Mascouche," around 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Montreal, "we unfortunately can confirm the death of one man," the deputy premier and minister of public safety of Quebec Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter on Monday. Two people were injured and around 50 buildings were damaged, Mascouche spokeswoman Marisa Curcio told AFP early Tuesday.