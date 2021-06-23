ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Energy stocks, homebuilders boost FTSE

Reuters 23 Jun 2021

LONDON: British shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweight energy and homebuilder stocks, while investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5%, with British Land and Land Securities being the top gainers, up between 3% and 4.7% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on both the stocks on expectations of higher footfalls once the economy reopens.

Britain's biggest seller of building materials Travis Perkins gained 6.7% after it raised its full year earnings outlook.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.9%.

Britain's central bank is set to meet later this week to discuss its massive bond-buying program after inflation surged past its 2% target in May.

The FTSE 100 had surpassed the 7,000 mark in April on attractive valuations, easing Covid-19 lockdowns and a steady economic rebound, but the pace of gains has since slowed due to inflation concerns.

The energy index gained 2.14% with Royal Dutch Shell and BP being the top boost to the FTSE 100 index.

Among stocks, Melrose gained 2.5% on its plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders.

Cardboard maker DS Smith fell 1.7%, the second biggest loser on the FTSE 100 index after reporting a 38% slump in annual pre-tax profit.

Britain's Senior Plc dropped 9.9% after it rejected a $1.2 billion buyout offer from Lone Star Global, saying the sweetened proposal undervalued the aircraft and car parts supplier.

