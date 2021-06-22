ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC revises gap for second dose of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

  • Increases gap for both the vaccines to 6 weeks
Aisha Mahmood 22 Jun 2021

Karachi: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has increased the gap between the two-dose Chinese SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines.

Earlier, the gap between two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine was 21 days, while for the SinoVac it was 28 days. Now the gap for both the vaccines has been increased to six weeks. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the change in the guidelines for the Chinese vaccines has been done to 'provide some flexibility in timing which will help in some situations'.

Sultan added that plenty of Sinovac doses were available in the country, while more were coming. However, a senior official of the health ministry told The News that shortage of vaccines was the main reason behind enhancing the gap between the doses.

Amid shortage, Sindh decides to close vaccination centres on Sunday

Last week, vaccination centres in Lahore and Karachi faced a shortage, causing Lahore authorities to close down at the Lahore Press Club and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

Similarly, the Sindh government had closed all vaccination centres on Sunday due to the shortage.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Pakistan and BioNTech SE announced an agreement with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.

So far, over 13 million people have been vaccinated against the novel Covid-19 in Pakistan.

Pakistan NCOC Sinovac Coronavirus Vaccine Sinopharm Chinese vaccine vaccine shortage

NCOC revises gap for second dose of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

US military could slow down pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

Power policy approved by CCI

Tarin stoutly defends budget

Fauji Meat Limited gets Malaysia approval for exports

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters