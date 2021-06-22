ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation

  • The plague is the latest in a string of disasters to strike farmers.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: A mouse plague ravaging Australia's farmlands forced the evacuation of hundreds of inmates from a rural jail on Tuesday, as the rodents broke in and chewed through essential infrastructure.

Scores of mice have gnawed through ceiling panels and wiring at a New South Wales prison, prompting authorities to scale back operations for repairs.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of staff and inmates is our number one priority, so it's important for us to act now to carry out the vital remediation work," said Peter Severin od Corrective Services NSW.

Up to 420 inmates and 200 staff from the Wellington Correctional Centre will be moved to other facilities by the end of the month.

"We want to do this overhaul once, and we want it done properly, which means we'll be looking at ways to mitigate the effects of similar plagues in the future," Custodial Corrections Assistant Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said.

Mice have been destroying farmers' produce and tormenting locals in eastern Australia for months after the feral pest boomed on the back of a bumper crop.

The plague is the latest in a string of disasters to strike farmers.

A years-long drought was followed by months of devastating bushfires in late 2019 to early 2020 before welcome rains brought damaging floods in several regions.

Sydney NSW mouse plague Peter Severin Custodial Corrections Assistant Commissioner Kevin Corcoran

