Covid-19 deaths cross 22,000 mark across country

ISLAMABAD: Country’s Covid-19 deaths on Monday crossed 22,000 mark and reached 22,007 as the country reported 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, the country also detected 907 coronavirus infections, following which the nationwide tally of Covid-19 infections reached 849,175 since the pandemic outbreak.

In the past 24 hours, 829 coronavirus patients also recovered taking the nationwide recoveries to 993,148 and the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were recorded at 34,020, the NCOC said.

Countrywide, on Sunday, 34,754 tests were conducted, including 13,985 in Sindh, 6,299 in Punjab, 9,149 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,627 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 828 in Balochistan, 391 in GB, and 475 in AJK.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.6 percent.

Of 30 corona patients that died in the past 24 hours, 28 of them were under treatment in the hospitals, 14 of them on ventilators and two died at their respective quarantines or homes.

According to the latest data of the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, Sindh reported most deaths, wherein, 14 people have lost their lives followed by the Punjab with nine deaths.

