ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 deaths cross 22,000 mark across country

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Country’s Covid-19 deaths on Monday crossed 22,000 mark and reached 22,007 as the country reported 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, the country also detected 907 coronavirus infections, following which the nationwide tally of Covid-19 infections reached 849,175 since the pandemic outbreak.

In the past 24 hours, 829 coronavirus patients also recovered taking the nationwide recoveries to 993,148 and the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were recorded at 34,020, the NCOC said.

Countrywide, on Sunday, 34,754 tests were conducted, including 13,985 in Sindh, 6,299 in Punjab, 9,149 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,627 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 828 in Balochistan, 391 in GB, and 475 in AJK.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.6 percent.

Of 30 corona patients that died in the past 24 hours, 28 of them were under treatment in the hospitals, 14 of them on ventilators and two died at their respective quarantines or homes.

According to the latest data of the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, Sindh reported most deaths, wherein, 14 people have lost their lives followed by the Punjab with nine deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID19 COVID deaths coronavirus patients Covid positivity ratio

Covid-19 deaths cross 22,000 mark across country

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Taliban, Afghan forces clash near Kunduz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.