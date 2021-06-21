ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling shoots up 0.9% after falling overnight below $1.38

  • The pound rose 0.9% versus a weakening dollar to $1.3910, after falling to $1.3786, its lowest of since April 16.
  • Currency markets are fully pricing in a 30 basis point hike in rates by the BoE by December 2022.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling rose 0.9% against the dollar on Monday, re-emerging from an overnight fall to its lowest level versus the dollar since April after the US Federal Reserve surprised the market with a hawkish tone last week.

At 1453 GMT, the pound rose 0.9% versus a weakening dollar to $1.3910, after falling to $1.3786, its lowest of since April 16.

Last week the Fed signalled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

"I think what we're seeing today is a minor retracement in high beta currencies across the board. The moves look tentative, however, as I don't think the dust has fully settled in FX markets post-Fed," said Simon Harvey, Senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

A more optimistic economic assessment from the Bank of England, which next meets on Thursday, could push sterling towards $1.40 quicker, he added.

Britain's top central bank officials look set to remain divided over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, after inflation hit its highest in nearly two years.

Data showed that asking prices for British homes between mid May and early June rose by 0.8% compared with a month before, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2015, property website Rightmove said.

In the meantime, investors brought forward bets that the BoE would raise interest rates sooner than they thought previously, flattening the yield curve for British government bonds and mirroring a recent move in US Treasuries.

Currency markets are fully pricing in a 30 basis point hike in rates by the BoE by December 2022.

Investors are also watching a dispute between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit trade in the British province of Northern Ireland.

Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.4% to 85.63 pence, after closing on Friday its worst week against the single currency since April.

Sterling BoE currency markets British Forex Market

Sterling shoots up 0.9% after falling overnight below $1.38

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters