ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

  • Opposition has decided to hold another meeting to decide future course of action
BR Web Desk 21 Jun 2021

At least 16 members of the Balochistan Assembly surrendered before police on Monday, two days after the first information report (FIR) was registered against them on accusations of attacking the assembly ahead of the budget session.

The opposition members who turned themselves into police included opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Sanaullah Baloch, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Shakila Naveed Dehwar, Mir Hamal Kalmati, Azizullah, and Wahid Siddiqui.

A day ago, the opposition members had decided that all members who had been named in the FIR would turn themselves in. The opposition will hold another meeting to decide the future course of action.

Police had booked 17 Balochistan Assembly members for creating chaos during the budget session on Friday. 

Police officials in a statement said opposition members had not been detained when the violence broke out because the code of conduct stated permission from the speaker was required before an assembly member could be arrested.

"Opposition leaders are present at the police station out of their own choice," police officials added.

On Friday, chaotic scenes erupted outside Balochistan Assembly as opposition lawmakers and supporters were baton-charged by police outside the assembly.

Opposition members and their supporters blocked access to the Baluchistan Assembly in an attempt to prevent the presentation of the provincial budget.

The opposition parties have also lodged a complaint with the police against the chief minister and SP operations.

However, police have said that an FIR should be registered against the chief minister.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Jam Kamal Khan FIR Balochistan govt Pakistan budget

Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

