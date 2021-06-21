Balochistan MPAs turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

At least 16 members of the Balochistan Assembly surrendered before police on Monday, two days after the first information report (FIR) was registered against them on accusations of attacking the assembly ahead of the budget session.

The opposition members who turned themselves into police included opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Sanaullah Baloch, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Shakila Naveed Dehwar, Mir Hamal Kalmati, Azizullah, and Wahid Siddiqui.

A day ago, the opposition members had decided that all members who had been named in the FIR would turn themselves in. The opposition will hold another meeting to decide the future course of action.

Police had booked 17 Balochistan Assembly members for creating chaos during the budget session on Friday.

Police officials in a statement said opposition members had not been detained when the violence broke out because the code of conduct stated permission from the speaker was required before an assembly member could be arrested.

"Opposition leaders are present at the police station out of their own choice," police officials added.

On Friday, chaotic scenes erupted outside Balochistan Assembly as opposition lawmakers and supporters were baton-charged by police outside the assembly.

Opposition members and their supporters blocked access to the Baluchistan Assembly in an attempt to prevent the presentation of the provincial budget.

The opposition parties have also lodged a complaint with the police against the chief minister and SP operations.

However, police have said that an FIR should be registered against the chief minister.