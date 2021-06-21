Business & Finance
Telenor, Axiata to merge Malaysian telecoms units
- It is expected to serve 19 million clients and make a net annual profit of 1.9 billion ringgit on 12.4 billion in sales.
21 Jun 2021
OSLO: The Norwegian and Malaysian telecoms groups Telenor and Axiata said Monday they would merge their Malaysian operations into a group worth around $12 billion.
Celcom, which is owned by Axiata and Digi, owned by Telenor, would form a company whose name was not immediately revealed and in which each parent group would hold a stake of 33.1 percent, a statement said.
The remaining shares are to be listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
Excluding savings to be made through the merger, the new company is estimated to have a market capitalisation "of close to 50 billion ringgit" or $12 billion, the statement said.
It is expected to serve 19 million clients and make a net annual profit of 1.9 billion ringgit on 12.4 billion in sales.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Telenor, Axiata to merge Malaysian telecoms units
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister
Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Read more stories
Comments