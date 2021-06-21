ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Australia shares fall most in over one month on CBA plunge, hawkish Fed

Reuters 21 Jun 2021

Australian shares fell the most in more than a month on Monday as top lender Commonwealth Bank plunged on a deal to sell its general insurance unit, while the US Federal Reserve's hawkish shift hammered sentiment.

The benchmark ASX 200 index ended 1.8% lower at 7,235.3, moving further away from a record high hit last week.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped over 5%, its sharpest fall in more than a year, after announcing the long-anticipated sale of its Australian general insurance business for about A$625 million ($468.8 million).

Riskier assets were also broadly weaker after Fed official James Bullard said on Friday that the US central bank might raise interest rates sooner than previously expected, spooking investors.

Miners also weighed on the resource-heavy bourse, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group down around 2.7% each as copper and iron ore prices retreated.

Retailers Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd and JB Hi-Fi Ltd slipped 1.7% and 0.5%, respectively, after data showed retail sales rose less than expected in May due to lockdowns in the second-most populous state of Victoria.

Elsewhere, construction materials supplier Boral Ltd pared some gains to end 1.5% higher.

Boral had earlier touched hit its highest since late 2018 after saying it would sell its North American building products business to Westlake Chemical Corp, throwing a spanner in the works of a takeover bid by Seven Group.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,499.36.

A2 Milk Company Ltd was the top loser on the bourse, losing about 3.7%.

