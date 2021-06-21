Markets
US oil may test resistance at $72.70
21 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $72.70 per barrel, a break above will not only led to a gain to $73.57 but also confirm a resumption of the uptrend.
The correction triggered by the resistance has almost been reversed.
This correction may have adopted a flat pattern, which consists of three waves that are roughly equal in length.
Support is at $71.28, a break below could cause a fall into $69.96-$70.60 range.
