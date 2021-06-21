Safe drinking water: Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority announces 1538 projects

LAHORE: Announcing 1538 projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in the first phase at a cost of Rs 5500 million, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has vowed to fulfill the promise of provision of safe drinking water to the people.

Speaking at a reception in honour of provincial ministers and assembly members, the governor said, “I assure all the members of the Assembly and the people that transparency will be ensured in these projects. I will not allow anyone to take or give a commission on these projects.”

He further said that opposition’s criticism of government’s policies is their political compulsion but the public is well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal agenda, we want development and prosperity of the country and no obstacle will be tolerated in safeguarding the public interest.

The participants including Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari, provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed, Noman Langarial, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, Ansar Majeed Niazi and Ajmal Cheema appreciated the governor for provision of potable water across the province.

