Tributes paid to Khalid Abbas Saif

FAISALABAD: The family of Khalid Abbas Saif (late) arranged the first anniversary of the late at home keeping in view the corona SOPs. The social, business and journalistic community, while acknowledging the services of renowned journalist Khalid Abbas Saif (late), expressed their sentiments over the phone with his family and paid homage to the (late) in beautiful words.

Haider Abbas, son of renowned journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, thanked the entire social, business and journalistic community for expressing their love through phone and news. Khalid Abbas Saif (late) started his journalistic journey in 1969 and was associated with various major newspapers. From 1984 until his last days he was associated with Business Recorder and also served in BBC and Radio Pakistan.

Khalid Abbas Saif (Late) was one of the senior journalists of Faisalabad. For the city of Faisalabad, Khalid Abbas Saif and his father MA Shoq Irfani have many services. The late remained associated with journalism till his last days. Paying homage to his services, the journalist community of Faisalabad honored him with the names of Baba Sahafat and Ustad Ji.

Khalid Abbas Saif (late) at every level and at every forum raised the knowledge of freedom of the press, fought for the rights of media workers.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Khan, father of Khalid Abbas Saif (late) MA Shoq Irfani Medal of Pakistan. As well as being a writer, poet, author he was also a journalist. He wrote works like Diwan-e-Shoq, Irfan Gham, Irfan Shahadat, Ishq De Tale, Gathri, and Abu Zarghafari.—PR

