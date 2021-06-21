ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tributes paid to Khalid Abbas Saif

21 Jun 2021

FAISALABAD: The family of Khalid Abbas Saif (late) arranged the first anniversary of the late at home keeping in view the corona SOPs. The social, business and journalistic community, while acknowledging the services of renowned journalist Khalid Abbas Saif (late), expressed their sentiments over the phone with his family and paid homage to the (late) in beautiful words.

Haider Abbas, son of renowned journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, thanked the entire social, business and journalistic community for expressing their love through phone and news. Khalid Abbas Saif (late) started his journalistic journey in 1969 and was associated with various major newspapers. From 1984 until his last days he was associated with Business Recorder and also served in BBC and Radio Pakistan.

Khalid Abbas Saif (Late) was one of the senior journalists of Faisalabad. For the city of Faisalabad, Khalid Abbas Saif and his father MA Shoq Irfani have many services. The late remained associated with journalism till his last days. Paying homage to his services, the journalist community of Faisalabad honored him with the names of Baba Sahafat and Ustad Ji.

Khalid Abbas Saif (late) at every level and at every forum raised the knowledge of freedom of the press, fought for the rights of media workers.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Khan, father of Khalid Abbas Saif (late) MA Shoq Irfani Medal of Pakistan. As well as being a writer, poet, author he was also a journalist. He wrote works like Diwan-e-Shoq, Irfan Gham, Irfan Shahadat, Ishq De Tale, Gathri, and Abu Zarghafari.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

business corona SOPs social Tributes Khalid Abbas Saif journalistic

Tributes paid to Khalid Abbas Saif

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.