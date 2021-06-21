ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Monsoon rains: Sindh governor writes letter to CM

INP 21 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work jointly in a bid to avert last year’s tragic incidents during heavy rainfall in Karachi ahead of fresh monsoon spell.

In a letter written on June 16, the governor shared how heavy rainfall in Karachi last year led to tragic incidents and asked Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah being the executive head of the province to mobilize all concerned institutions.

“Saving the lives of the citizens is among the top priority of the government,” he said.

Imran Ismail said cleaning of nullahs and removal of encroachment alongside them on the Supreme Court’s order will help in taking concrete measures to avert last year’s situation.

“K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO have been directed to take necessary measures ahead of monsoon spell in Karachi and avoid load shedding during the rain,” he said.

The governor further shared that cantonment boards have also been directed to deal with rain-related issues. “It is time for all stakeholders to work jointly,” he said while assuring complete support in this regard from the federal government.

