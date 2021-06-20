ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Kohat Textile Mills establishes first Solar Industrial Park

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: Kohat Textile Mills of the Saif Group of Companies become first industrial unit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that set up 1 megawatt Solar Energy Park to minimize its cost of production. The clean and green 1 MW first mega solar project was completed in collaboration with Sky-Electric Private Limited with the financial support of the Bank of Khyber and Meezan Bank. The solar park was inaugurated by KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra in a ceremony held in Kohat Textile Mills at Kohat on Saturday. Beside, chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) & former federal minister Saleem Saifullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sky Electric, Osman Saifullah Khan, Assad Saifullah Khan, Ali Saifullah, the local member of the provincial assembly, Ziaullah Khan Bangash also addressed the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that for the first time in the history of province, a business friendly government has come into power and environment is highly conducive for investment. He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is following ‘Open for Business’ policy and announced an economic package for business community through the Bank of Khyber. Appreciating the initiative of the Saif Group of Companies for establishment of first solar energy park, he termed the promotion of solar energy and hydropower inevitable for industrialization of the province.

He said that government is working on fast track for the purpose. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the transforming of the business sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was his mission.

On this occasion, former federal minister & chairman KPTMA, Saleem Saifullah highlighted the background and history of the Saif Group of Companies and Setting up Kohat Textile Mills in late 1960s. He reiterated the pledge of generating employment opportunities for the residents of Southern Districts and urged upon the provincial government for focusing on the development of the region and allocation of maximum budget for it.

Former Senator and CEO Sky Electric Osman Saifullah Khan stressed for adoption of solar energy to protect environment from degradation. He said that solar is the cheapest source of energy. The CEO Kohat Textile Mills, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan hinted at the shifting of the mills on solar energy and its further expansion to create maximum employment opportunities for the locals.

At the draw amongst the workers of Kohat Textile Mills was also held for Umra pilgrim and the successful workers were congratulated by Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra.

