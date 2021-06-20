ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab govt allocates Rs86.2bn for sustainable water supply, sanitation

Itrat Bashir 20 Jun 2021

LAHORE: In the new budget, the Punjab government has allocated Rs86.2 billion for the Punjab rural sustainable water supply and sanitation project which aims to develop water supply and sanitation infrastructure in 2000 villages of Punjab.

In collaboration with the World Bank, the Local Government and Community Development Department will execute the project in 16 tehsils including Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Jhang, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, and Multan.

As per a department’s document, the project has four components: water supply and sanitation infrastructure development, behavior change and capacity development, service delivery improvement, and project management and monitoring. The project’s objective is to ‘provide equitable and sustainable access to safely managed water and sanitation and reduce child stunting.’ The first component will fill the infrastructure gap in the existing traditional rural water supply and sanitation systems that underlies the low access to safely managed water and sanitation in rural Punjab. The department will develop infrastructure for the disposal of household waste in small settlements and upgrade the sewage conveyance system for large settlements. “Existing open drains will be retained to serve communities for stormwater drainage while methods will be deployed for wastewater treatment,” the document added.

For water supply, the department will either install skimming wells adjacent to main or branch canals or opt for direct pumping of groundwater from unconfined aquifers. Under the ‘behaviour change and capacity development’ component, the department will finance activities that facilitate and induce health-protective behaviour change and build community capacity to support water supply and sanitation service delivery. Moreover, the project will raise awareness and change behaviour related to Covid-19 and safe wash practices, and train and build capacity of village-level institutions that are involved in water and sanitation service. The third component, service delivery improvement, has two aims: establishment of institutions and its capacity building for service delivery and solid waste and animal waste management.

Under the fourth component, the project will develop and use a comprehensive IT-based Management Information System (MIS) to track project implementation progress, water supply and sanitation service delivery performance, the flow of public and donor funds, and related financial management information, and outcome indicators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

budget Water Supply Punjab govt Sanitation

Punjab govt allocates Rs86.2bn for sustainable water supply, sanitation

Any sort of action inside Afghanistan: PM says Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ allow any bases

Kulbhushan Jadhav: India has chosen to misrepresent ICJ judgement: FO

Ultraconservative Raisi wins Iran presidential vote

Value-added dairy products: FBR asked to reinstate previous ST of 10pc

China’s cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

Water, sanitation services in Punjab: WB board approves $442m financing

Govt likely to accept BoI chairman’s resignation

Modi calls all-party meeting on IIOJK status

Qureshi forewarns international community ‘India must refrain from taking any further illegal step in IIOJK’

Afghan president replaces security ministers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.