Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils for arrival Sept 5-30 in international tender

CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Saturday it was seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender for arrival Sept. 5-30.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment with 180-day letters of credit and at sight and that it would choose between both offers. The deadline for offers is June 22.

GASC said it wanted offers for at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.