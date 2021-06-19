ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Country heading for fuel crisis?

Mushtaq Ghumman 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country is likely to face another fuel crisis next month due to inordinate delay in decision making process at the highest-level, well-informed sources told Business Recorder. This apprehension, sources said, was discussed at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar when a report on recent power shortages came under discussion.

The CCoE, sources said, has also refused to give permission to M/s Engro of dry-docking during this season fearing that with this action LNG supply can be disrupted.

The sources said, during a discussion, it was also feared that the country may face another fuel crisis in the weeks to come due to inordinate delay in the approval of proposals/summaries about timely procurement of fuels like LNG or furnace. National Power Control Centre (NPPC), an arm of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), has time and again raised the issue of short supply of required quantity of RLNG to power sector.

