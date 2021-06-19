'Public service main agenda of PTI's politics'

LAHORE: Nation's precious time was wasted by repeating long stories in the parliament and everyone was confused if it was the start of budget debate or another cock and bull story of self-praise, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, said.

In a statement, the CM said useless and directionless speeches cannot serve the masses. The so-called leader wasted time in repeating the same sermons and disappointments were evident on his face because of a balanced and public-friendly budget, he continued. One has to stand with the people to serve them instead of giving long lectures; he stated and regretted that those suffering from the paranoia of self-praise and projection could do nothing except making incoherent speeches.

The PTI government is selflessly serving the masses and its leadership is firmly standing with the public because public service is the focal point of PTI's politics, he repeated. The government is moving the agenda of public service forward while the egoistic designs have ruined the negative politics of opposition leaders, he added.

The PDM alliance has ended in a fiasco and opposition continues to daily change its stance on different issues, the CM concluded.

