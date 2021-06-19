IGP for resolving issues of Shia community

LAHORE: Underscoring the need of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has directed the field officers to immediately resolve all issues of the Shia community across Punjab, particularly related to security matters of Imambargahs, Majalis and mosques. The IGP issued this direction during a meeting with a delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday. He said the cooperation of religious scholars is the need of the hour for inter-faith harmony in the present times for which we will have to play our individual and collective part for unity and peace of society.

He informed the delegation that police teams in all districts of the province are performing security duties of imambargahs and mosques, and the problems the Shia community is facing will be resolved on priority basis.

The IG directed the field officers to maintain a close coordination with the Shia scholars and in their areas so that better security arrangements could be made during the holy days. During the meeting, the delegation head and leader of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi also briefed the IG Punjab about their other issues including security of gatherings and processions (Majalis) on the arrival of Muharram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021