Punjab reports lowest Covid-19 positivity rate

Recorder Report 19 Jun 2021

LAHORE: While Corona vaccination process is underway across the province, the Punjab has reported lowest corona positivity rate of 0.50% of the year, as out of 25,661 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 129 fresh virus cases and 17 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 344,641 and death toll to 10,603.

With the recovery of 98 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 323,576. On the other hand, as many as 1,410 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 888,505 showing the recovery rate of 93.9%.

In Lahore, 62 fresh Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In hospitals of Lahore, 865 beds reserved in HDU and about 750 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, about 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 54 are occupied and 224 ventilators are vacant. During the last 24 hours, 9 deaths were reported in Lahore, two each in Faisalabad and Sargodha and one each in Rawalpindi and Sahiwal taking the death toll in these cities to 4275, 1142, 249, 1508 and 91, respectively.

