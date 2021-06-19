Mazari assures Sherry: Two 'disappeared' bills to be supported by govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Friday assured Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman that her two "disappeared" bills related to human rights would be fully supported by the government once they land in the National Assembly.

Speaking at the Senate sitting presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Dr Mazari said that she was not responsible for Rehman's two bills that were passed by Senate but could not be landed in the National Assembly.

"I sat down with Sherry Rehman and extended full support to her bills in the committees-these bills should have gone to National Assembly after their clearance from Senate.

If they have disappeared then I don't know about it-I don't control that process; shifting of the bills from one House of the Parliament to another and all that is something unrelated to me-but I can assure that these bills will have our full support once they land in National Assembly," she responded to Rehman who alleged that her bills "disappeared" and were never presented in National Assembly. She admitted that Mazari supported her bills and was part of the proceedings related to the bills preparation.

Mazari also assured PPP's Quratulain Marri that her bill on human rights would also be supported by the government.

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem endorsed Mazari's viewpoint. "There were some very good bills moved by opposition senators-we supported them and those bills were passed. We believe in content and gist of the bills-regardless of who moved them," he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said his ministry would provide support to Rehman in ensuring that her bills were duly put up before National Assembly.

Earlier, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Walid Iqbal presented report of the committee on the government's The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021 moved by Dr Mazari.

Following the presentation of the report, the treasury members urged the House to pass the bill forthwith.

However, on the insistence of opposition senators including Leader of the Opposition Yousaf Raza Gillani, chairman Senate decided to take up the bill on Monday.

The opposition senators said they need to go through the amendments in the bill included by the committee.

Meanwhile, four bills were presented in the House and were referred to the relevant standing committees.

These bills have already been passed by the National Assembly. Ali Muhammad Khan presented the bills on behalf of the relevant ministers.

These bills are; The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill 2021, The National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill 2021, The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Meanwhile, taking part in debate on proposed Finance Bill 2021, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said six-month stipend to deserving families under Ehsaas Programme (Rs 2000 per month) has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 in new budget. The number of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries would also be increased from seven to 10 million in the upcoming financial year, she said, adding that Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme would be expanded to 50 districts across the country.

Ejaz Chaudhry from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said new budget will remarkably strengthen the agriculture sector. It would provide an opportunity to the farmers to avail easy loan facilities for purchase of tractors and other agricultural tools, he said.

"Not less than 65 per cent of Pakistan's population is associated with agriculture which remained largely neglected in the past.

Strengthening the agriculture sector means uplifting the socioeconomic conditions of the farmers and bringing prosperity in this country," he said.

Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamat-e-Islami (JI) termed the new budget "risky and based on assumptions."

He said "This is not a budget which supports the poor segments of the society. People are struggling to access even the essential commodities."

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) demanded of the federal government to "declare Balochistan a backward area and take action on emergency basis to end its disparity."

Earlier, the House prayed for the martyred solider in Turbat terrorist attack. The House would meet again at 4 pm on Monday.

