Swiss stocks score best winning streak in 33 years

LONDON: Switzerland's blue-chip stock index has established the longest winning streak in its 33-year history, after having risen every single day so far in June, as investors loaded up on drugmakers and other defensive stocks.

The SMI index of top 20 stocks has gained 5.7% in the past 13 sessions and on Friday it was up 0.3% on the day, further extending its rally to fresh record highs.

This month's top SMI gainer has been biotech company Lonza , with a rally of almost 14%. The SMI's previous longest wining streak was in December 1997, when it rose 11 days in a row.