State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
19 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (June 18, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 156.7243
Pound Sterling 219.0065
Euro 187.2699
Japanese Yen 1.4163
===========================
