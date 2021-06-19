State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (June 18, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 156.7243 Pound Sterling 219.0065 Euro 187.2699 Japanese Yen 1.4163 ===========================

