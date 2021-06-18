Brent oil may retest support at $72.08

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $72.08 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $70.95-$71.62 range.

The deep fall on Thursday could be just an appetizer. Main course is yet to come. A five-wave cycle from $64.57 has been confirmed over. The current fall could be as deep as the one from the May 18 high of $70.24.

It is not very clear if a longer uptrend from $60.27 has reversed. If it has, the fall could be much deeper. Resistance is at $73.38, a break above which could lead to a gain into $73.80-$74.47 range.

On the daily chart, oil fell far below a resistance at $73.50.

It is unlikely to retest this level in the short term. It is falling towards the support at $70.75. The fall is classified as a pullback towards a wedge.

This pullback may end in the support zone of $68.43-$70.75.

