ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.24%)
ASL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.21%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-8.92%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
JSCL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.21%)
POWER 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
PPL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (12.05%)
SNGP 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.59%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.45%)
UNITY 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-7.94%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 5,269 Decreased By ▼ -31.65 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,378 Decreased By ▼ -311.59 (-1.13%)
KSE100 48,201 Decreased By ▼ -233.93 (-0.48%)
KSE30 19,428 Decreased By ▼ -92.97 (-0.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $72.08

  • On the daily chart, oil fell far below a resistance at $73.50.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $72.08 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $70.95-$71.62 range.

The deep fall on Thursday could be just an appetizer. Main course is yet to come. A five-wave cycle from $64.57 has been confirmed over. The current fall could be as deep as the one from the May 18 high of $70.24.

It is not very clear if a longer uptrend from $60.27 has reversed. If it has, the fall could be much deeper. Resistance is at $73.38, a break above which could lead to a gain into $73.80-$74.47 range.

On the daily chart, oil fell far below a resistance at $73.50.

It is unlikely to retest this level in the short term. It is falling towards the support at $70.75. The fall is classified as a pullback towards a wedge.

This pullback may end in the support zone of $68.43-$70.75.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil asia oil oil us

Brent oil may retest support at $72.08

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

At 1.90%, Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio this year

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters