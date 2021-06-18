ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
Pakistan

CCoE considers summary proposing merger of two institutions

Naveed Butt 18 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) considered a summary submitted by the Power Division proposing merger of two institutions: Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB)

After detailed discussion, the CCoE recommended submission of the proposal for approval of the Cabinet.

The Committee also considered another summary of the Power Division proposing revision in the approved plan for closure of power plants.

The CCOE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair at P-Block Secretariat, on Thursday.

The Power Division also briefed the committee on the causes of electricity shortages faced during the recent days.

It was informed that the electricity shortage and resultant load shedding was caused by a combination of factors including drop in electricity generation at Tarbela and fuel supply disruption faced by Coal Power Plant at Sahiwal as well as localised transmission constraints.

It was further stated that the concurrent rise in demand in industrial sector and higher than usual temperatures also led to sudden shortages.

The CCoE also considered another summary of the Power Division proposing revision in the approved plan for closure of power plants.

The proposal was made keeping in view the system requirements and ensuring stability.

The proposal envisaged revising the earlier approved timelines for the implementation of phase-II of the approved closure plan in the case of certain plants.

The committee sought further details from the Power Division before a final decision in the matter.

The CCoE directed that the matter relating to assets of decommissioned power plants may be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Railways, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Petroleum and Revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of the provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CCOE Power Division Coal power plant PPIB AEDB

