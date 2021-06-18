Army soldier martyred near Turbat airport

KARACHI: Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat airport on Thursday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), according to Aaj News.

The military’s media wing said that terrorists using “small arms” attacked the troops near Turbat airport, as a result of which a “brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)”.

Following the attack, Frontier Corps personnel launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt the attackers.

In its statement, the ISPR said that “such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces could not sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in the province.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise nefarious designs [of the enemy] even at the cost of blood and lives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021