KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 156.77 156.62 156.39 156.25 156.02 155.61 155.24 EUR 188.10 187.97 187.82 187.76 187.59 187.22 186.88 GBP 219.39 219.18 218.88 218.69 218.37 217.81 217.29 ===========================================================================

