Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
18 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (June 17, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 156.77 156.62 156.39 156.25 156.02 155.61 155.24
EUR 188.10 187.97 187.82 187.76 187.59 187.22 186.88
GBP 219.39 219.18 218.88 218.69 218.37 217.81 217.29
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
