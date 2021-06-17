Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

(Karachi) Heavy rain with thunderstorm hit several parts of Sindh, crippling routine life, local media reported on Thursday.

Monsoon rains lashed several cities including Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Rohri, Mohenjo-daro, and Larkana. With the first spell of rainfall, weather in interior Sindh turned pleasant, bringing relief from the heatwave.

The Meteorological Department said that Jacobabad recorded 36 millimeters of rain, followed by Rohri (14 millimeters), Mohenjo-daro (12 millimeters), and Larkana (8 millimeters of rain).

Several areas of Sukkur and Larkana submerged in rainwater due to heavy showers that continued for many hours. Reportedly, four people have been injured in different rain-related incidents in the province.

Meanwhile, more than 70 feeders of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) tripped due to the monsoon showers.

A SEPCO spokesperson said electricity supply was disconnected in several parts of Sukkur, Kandhkot, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Rato Dero, Kandiaro, Dadu, Gambat, Daharki, Kot Deji, Naushehro Feroze, and other areas.

“The SEPCO staff is working to clear the faults to restore electricity supply soon,” he added.

On June 14, the Met office predicted that Sindh will receive the first monsoon rain following dust and thunderstorm from June 16 to June 19, under the influence of a pre-monsoon system.

The PMD stated that several districts of Sindh would receive moderate to heavy rains. The weather advisory issued by the PMD further said that under the influence of the first rainy spell the pre-monsoon system is likely to subside the hot spell in central and upper Sindh, while low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

The Met department also forecast Karachi will experience strong winds and heavy rains today (Thursday).

It stated that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to 2020. Last year, the eastern half of the country received more rains as around 50 percent of rain-causing systems headed towards Sindh.