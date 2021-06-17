ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Effective policing system essential for country’s prosperity: PM

APP 17 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said an effective policing system was inevitable for the country’s prosperity as peace and rule of law were prerequisite for wealth creation and attracting investment.

“The police are supposed to ensure law enforcement. The law enforcement does not mean to put only poor vendors in jail. You should rather be lenient to them but strict to the powerful law violators,” the prime minister said.

He was addressing the inauguration of Eagle Squad with 100 well-quipped patrol bikes for strict vigilance against street crimes across the Federal Capital while being in constant connectivity with the Islamabad Safe City headquarter.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Jamilur Rehman and Senator Faisal Javed attended the event, besides the police officials, who simultaneously performed their duties of monitoring the city’s streets and roads through cameras installed across the city.

As per details, the Rs 29 million projects also consisted of training 500 police personnel who, while being on duty, would carry primary weapon of MP5 and Glok Pistol 9mm as the secondary weapon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Faisal Javed Imran Khan poor vendors Jamilur Rehman

Effective policing system essential for country’s prosperity: PM

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.