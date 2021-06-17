Effective policing system essential for country’s prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said an effective policing system was inevitable for the country’s prosperity as peace and rule of law were prerequisite for wealth creation and attracting investment.

“The police are supposed to ensure law enforcement. The law enforcement does not mean to put only poor vendors in jail. You should rather be lenient to them but strict to the powerful law violators,” the prime minister said.

He was addressing the inauguration of Eagle Squad with 100 well-quipped patrol bikes for strict vigilance against street crimes across the Federal Capital while being in constant connectivity with the Islamabad Safe City headquarter.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Jamilur Rehman and Senator Faisal Javed attended the event, besides the police officials, who simultaneously performed their duties of monitoring the city’s streets and roads through cameras installed across the city.

As per details, the Rs 29 million projects also consisted of training 500 police personnel who, while being on duty, would carry primary weapon of MP5 and Glok Pistol 9mm as the secondary weapon.