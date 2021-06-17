FM calls UN bodies’ heads for urgent action against repression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called upon the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the United Nations Secretary General to take note of the repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling for an urgent action.

In a letter addressed to the top UN offices, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s grave concern on reports indicating that India may be contemplating the imposition of further illegal and unilateral measures in IIOJK, including division, bifurcation and additional demographic changes in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Minister’s letter was handed over to the President of the Security Council by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

Qureshi also urged the Security Council to call upon India to end its campaign of repression in IIOJK and reverse all its illegal actions, including those initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and to cease and desist from imposing any additional unilateral changes in the occupied territory.

In his letter, the Foreign Minister drew attention to India’s continued military siege of IIOJK - continued for over 22 months, to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate demands through a massive campaign of repression including gross and systematic violations of human rights.

The Foreign Minister recalled that, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Indian occupation forces had killed, tortured, arbitrarily arrested and detained hundreds of Kashmiris, and put almost the entire Kashmiri leadership behind bars.

Highlighting India’s design to undermine the exercise of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people by changing the demographic structure of IIOJK, including issuance of fake domicile certificates.

The foreign minister underscored that “all the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in IIOJK since 1951, including the measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, were violations of international law including the Security Council Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void.”

Stressing that the people of IIOJK had vociferously rejected the illegal measures imposed by India, the Foreign Minister called upon the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister’s letter also affirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.

Noting that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the onus was on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement with Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister has been regularly addressing letters to the Security Council and the UN Secretary General in order to keep the UN fully informed of the grave situation in the territory occupied by India, and to remind the Security Council of its responsibility for peaceful and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021